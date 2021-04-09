Australia's migration program and permanent skilled visas

A family of four arriving at an airport

Australia's permanent migration program offers 160,000 visas every year. Source: Getty Images/Fatcamera

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Australia's permanent migration program currently offers 160,000 visas every year, with the biggest share reserved for skilled applicants. The points-tested skilled permanent visas are highly competitive, with the number of applicants outstripping supply by a big margin. In this episode, we take a look at how the skilled permanent residency pathways work in Australia.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australia Day Celebrations In Canberra

How do you prepare for the Australian citizenship test? 

Wan yang couple eii sidaon Long wan picnic taowel long wan park wetem dog blong tufala

City park rules and etiquette in Australia: what's allowed and what's not

NSW Works To Save The Koala As Bushfires, Habitat Loss And Disease Threaten Future Of Australia's Iconic Animal

How to help injured wildlife in Australia

Australia Explained Childcare sicknesses

Managing daycare sickness: tips for new migrants and first-time parents