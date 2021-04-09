Australia's migration program and permanent skilled visas
Australia's permanent migration program offers 160,000 visas every year. Source: Getty Images/Fatcamera
Australia's permanent migration program currently offers 160,000 visas every year, with the biggest share reserved for skilled applicants. The points-tested skilled permanent visas are highly competitive, with the number of applicants outstripping supply by a big margin. In this episode, we take a look at how the skilled permanent residency pathways work in Australia.
