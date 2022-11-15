Les Murray: From a boy who had nothing to a legend who helped Australia love football

Some say luck is about being in the right place at the right time. But luck is only the beginning. Success rests on what you do with it.





Les Murray did not have a fortunate upbringing. He was born László Ürge to a loving family trapped under a repressive regime in Hungary. After a popular uprising was crushed by the Soviet Union in 1956, his parents were desperate to escape.





In the same year, Australia was the talk of the world as Melbourne was preparing to host the Summer Olympics.





At the age of 11, Les Murray fled Hungary with his two brothers and parents, as refugees. After months in refugee camps, the family finally settled in Wollongong.



When Les came to Australia, he had nothing but football. He and his family left everything behind, they left their mates, they left their food, everything. Tania Murray, Les Murray's daughter

For the rest of his life, Les Murray was a passionate advocate for football the Australian way, grounded in Australia's multiculturalism.



Les Murray hosted SBS's World Cup coverage from 1986 to 2014, covering eight FIFA World Cups.

He was a part of joining different communities together through the language of football. That's what he was all about. Tania Murray

In this special World Cup episode of Who's Your Don Bradman, we speak to family and friends close to Les and remember the man we call ‘Mr Football’.



The most important thing about Les was he was a believer in the game. He believed before it became cool, he believed before it became prominent, before it became mainstream. Craig Foster

Who's Your Don Bradman? tells the stories of inspiring sporting heroes idolised around the world but perhaps unknown to many here in Australia.

