SBS Learn English

Minipod: Water birds | Living with Aussie Wildlife

SBS Learn English

The eastern great egret (Ardea alba modesta)

The eastern great egret (Ardea alba modesta) is a subspecies of the great egret (Ardea alba). Source: Moment RF / Lea Scaddan/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 October 2022 at 6:00am
Presented by Virginia Langeberg
Source: SBS

Australians love swimming in the water. Our waterbirds do too. Learn how to live with some of Australia’s biggest and boldest birds including pelicans, seagulls and black swans.

Published 21 October 2022 at 6:00am
Presented by Virginia Langeberg
Source: SBS
Watch our video, download worksheets for language practice, read transcript or watch with subtitles and translated transcripts in five different languages.

Watch video

Water birds | Living with Aussie Wildlife

Enjoy all animals in our
Living with Aussie Wildlife
series.

Advertisement
Australia is full of furry, feathered, and scaly animals, not found anywhere else in the world. Meet some common Australian animals and improve your English language skills with
SBS Learn English.


Credits

Living with Aussie Wildlife is a project made by SBS in partnership with
Navitas Skilled Futures
and
WIRES
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young Indian girl holding Diwali oil lamp

#22 Formal and informal ways to invite people | Diwali celebration

Blue-tongued lizard

Minipod: Lizards | Living with Aussie Wildlife

Rainbow Lorikeet's wingspan

Minipod: Parrots | Living with Aussie Wildlife

Juvenile king brown/mulga snake (Pseudechis australis)

Minipod: Snakes | Living with Aussie Wildlife