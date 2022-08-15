Mould’s Hidden Health Hazard
Black mould on house wall Source: Getty Images/Ekspansio
Mould is common in Australian homes as it thrives in warm, moist environments, especially in areas of above average humidity. The recent severe rainfalls and floods that ravaged various parts of Australia’s eastern coast could be followed by an unprecedented spread of mould, which will cause dangerous health problems. Most flood-affected areas in Queensland and Northern NSW are highly vulnerable to mould growth and removing it could be risky, costly, and better left to the professionals, experts suggest.
Share