Mould’s Hidden Health Hazard

Mould on wall

Black mould on house wall Source: Getty Images/Ekspansio

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Mould is common in Australian homes as it thrives in warm, moist environments, especially in areas of above average humidity. The recent severe rainfalls and floods that ravaged various parts of Australia’s eastern coast could be followed by an unprecedented spread of mould, which will cause dangerous health problems. Most flood-affected areas in Queensland and Northern NSW are highly vulnerable to mould growth and removing it could be risky, costly, and better left to the professionals, experts suggest.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SG Improving English - letters

Mastering English proficiency: steps to boost your language skills

CANBERRA RECONCILIATION WEEK STOCK

Voice Referendum: What is it and why is Australia having one?

2023-07-31_16-43-26.jpg

'Settlement Guide' is now 'Australia Explained'

Settlement Guide: Cross cultural friendships

Make friends in Australia: the importance of cross-cultural friendships