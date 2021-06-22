NAIDOC Week: Indigenous places of significance near you

A man rests on his bike (C-below), as he

Kings Park in Perth is an important cultural area where you will find the Boodja Gnarning Walk. Source: GREG WOOD/AFP via Getty Images

NAIDOC Week is celebrated each July to recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. This year’s theme Heal Country! calls for greater protections for the Aboriginal lands, water, sacred sites and cultural heritage from exploitation, desecration and destruction. So, this episode of Settlement Guide looks at ways of exploring and learning about important Indigenous sites within easy reach of our cities.

