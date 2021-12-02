Travelling to Australia? Here's what you need to know

People wearing facemasks at Sydney airport

People wearing facemasks at Sydney airport. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

With international travel resuming, it’s important to prepare friends and family members visiting from overseas for Australia’s strict border checks. Australia’s biosecurity laws prohibit importation of certain goods that may seem harmless but can have a devastating impact on our environment and agriculture. If caught trying to bring in these good without declaring, people can face hefty fines and even visa cancellation.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SG Improving English - letters

Mastering English proficiency: steps to boost your language skills

CANBERRA RECONCILIATION WEEK STOCK

Voice Referendum: What is it and why is Australia having one?

2023-07-31_16-43-26.jpg

'Settlement Guide' is now 'Australia Explained'

Settlement Guide: Cross cultural friendships

Make friends in Australia: the importance of cross-cultural friendships