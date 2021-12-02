Travelling to Australia? Here's what you need to know
People wearing facemasks at Sydney airport. Source: AAP
With international travel resuming, it’s important to prepare friends and family members visiting from overseas for Australia’s strict border checks. Australia’s biosecurity laws prohibit importation of certain goods that may seem harmless but can have a devastating impact on our environment and agriculture. If caught trying to bring in these good without declaring, people can face hefty fines and even visa cancellation.
