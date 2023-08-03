Filipino community events in Australia this August 2023

Key Points The Calamansi Story - Sydney Launch

As we celebrate Buwan ng Wika this August, the Filipino community will be showcasing events that focus on Filipino language, culture, and tradition.





The Calamansi Story - Sydney Launch



Date: 5 August 2023



Location: Gleebooks 181a Glebe Point Road Glebe, NSW 2037





The Calamansi Story will gather contributors and editors for an evening of conversations, readings and drinks as they celebrate the Sydney launch of the Filipino food anthology.





This aims readers to view migration through the everyday lens of food to explore the multifaceted experiences of the Filipino community in Australia.



Short+Sweet Manila & Cebu Film Festival 2023



Date: 6 August 2023





Location: Bridge Street Theatre, 24 Bridge St, Coniston NSW 2500





Black Productions is bringing a taste of the Philippines to Wollongong, with this special advanced screening of the combined Short+Sweet Manila and Cebu Film Festivals set to launch in the Philippines in both cities this coming October.



Filipino Community Council of Victoria Incorporated Community Pantry



Date: 21 August 2023



Location: Unit 10, 463A Somerville Rd., Brooklyn VIC 3012





Filipinos in Melbourne will donate goods for the community pantry as an initiative of providing for our fellowmen.





For more details visit: www.facebook.com/FCCVInc



Balagtasan 2023



Date: 26 August 2023



Location: Blacktown Girl Guide Hall, Kildare Road, Blacktown NSW 2148





The Tagalog Association of Australia will host a play showcasing the Filipino language in a comedy format. It is a free event consisting of various performers.



