Filipino community events in Australia this July 2023

Here are some of the Filipino community events that you should not miss!

Naidoc week

This month of July, as we celebrate the National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee or NAIDOC, Filipino-Australians will be initiating some events as a celebration of various tradition, cultures and festivals.

Filipino Australian Lawyers Association (FALaw) Launch
Date: 5 July 2023
Location: 21/459 Collins Street, Melbourne

The event will be joined by Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo and other keynote speakers in the legal field.

Philippine Australian Gala Night
Date: 8 July 2023

Location: Ultima Receptions, Keilor Park, Victoria

The Allied Communities of Filipino Australians in Victoria (ACFAVI) presents the Philippine Australian Gala Night in celebration of the 77th Year of PH-AU Diplomatic Relations with the theme "Gawad Kabarangay Australia Award".

Filipino Expo
Date: 29 July 2023

Location: 2 Australia Ave, Sydney Olympic Park NSW 2127

This expo aims to provide a platform for Filipino businesses and organisations to connect with potential customers and partners.

