Filipino community events in Australia this July 2023

This month of July, as we celebrate the National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee or NAIDOC, Filipino-Australians will be initiating some events as a celebration of various tradition, cultures and festivals.





Filipino Australian Lawyers Association (FALaw) Launch



Date: 5 July 2023



Location: 21/459 Collins Street, Melbourne





The event will be joined by Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo and other keynote speakers in the legal field.





More details on www.facebook.com/filauslawyers



Filipino Australian Lawyers Association

LISTEN TO Filipino-Australian na abogado kasama sa nanalo sa Asian Australian Awards SBS Filipino 05/10/2022 13:57 Play





Philippine Australian Gala Night



Date: 8 July 2023





Location: Ultima Receptions, Keilor Park, Victoria





The Allied Communities of Filipino Australians in Victoria (ACFAVI) presents the Philippine Australian Gala Night in celebration of the 77th Year of PH-AU Diplomatic Relations with the theme "Gawad Kabarangay Australia Award".





LISTEN TO Paano napagkaisa ng Konsulado ng Pilipinas sa Melbourne ang mga organisasyon sa Victoria? SBS Filipino 14/06/2023 05:19 Play





Filipino Expo



Date: 29 July 2023





Location: 2 Australia Ave, Sydney Olympic Park NSW 2127





This expo aims to provide a platform for Filipino businesses and organisations to connect with potential customers and partners.



