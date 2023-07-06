Filipino community events in Australia this July 2023

This month of July, as we celebrate the National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee or NAIDOC, Filipino-Australians will be initiating some events as a celebration of various tradition, cultures and festivals.
Filipino Australian Lawyers Association (FALaw) Launch
Date: 5 July 2023
Location: 21/459 Collins Street, Melbourne
The event will be joined by Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo and other keynote speakers in the legal field.
More details on www.facebook.com/filauslawyers
Philippine Australian Gala Night
Date: 8 July 2023
Location: Ultima Receptions, Keilor Park, Victoria
The Allied Communities of Filipino Australians in Victoria (ACFAVI) presents the Philippine Australian Gala Night in celebration of the 77th Year of PH-AU Diplomatic Relations with the theme "Gawad Kabarangay Australia Award".
Filipino Expo
Date: 29 July 2023
Location: 2 Australia Ave, Sydney Olympic Park NSW 2127
This expo aims to provide a platform for Filipino businesses and organisations to connect with potential customers and partners.
