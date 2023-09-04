Filipino community events in Australia this September 2023

Here are some of the Filipino community events that you should not miss!

Kwentong Pinoy (Filipino Family Festival 2023)
This September, we start the spring season with massive Filipino-Australian community events like Father's Day celebrations, special gatherings` and many more.

80's Disco Party (Father's Day Celebration)
Date: 2 September 2023
Location: Webconna Bowling Club, Grevillea Road, Wendouree, VIC

A Father's Day celebration hosted by Filipino Australian Sports Club of Ballarat Inc.
Father's Day Downunder: What makes your dad special? image

Father's Day Downunder: Families celebrate their love for their dads

SBS Filipino

03/09/202306:55

Kwentong Pinoy - Filipino Family Day
Date: 3 September 2023

Location: Performance Theatre, Library at The Dock, 107 Victoria Harbour Promenade, Docklands, VIC

A Filipino special gathering featuring The Kiko Choir and Chedi Vergara (Smokey Mountain)

CHEDI image

Smokey Mountain's Chedi Vergara on finding her Paraiso

SBS Filipino

01/09/202315:36

Cranbourne Fil-Aust Fest 2023
Date: 24 September 2023
Location: Cranbourne Turf Club, 50 Grant Street, Cranbourne, VIC

Small business and investment expo with food fair presenting authentic Filipino brands.

Filipino Food Movement: Introducing Pinoy food to Australia image

Filipino Food Movement: Introducing Pinoy food to Australia

SBS Filipino

15/03/201917:15

Bollywood Party
Date: 30 September 2023
Location: FACPI Clubhouse, Catherine Street, Bedford, WA

The Filipino Australian Club of Perth Inc. initiated an event for people who want to socialise and experience Indian cuisine.
Filipino food is a hit in Perth image

Filipino food is a hit in Perth

SBS Filipino

28/08/202003:06
Follow this page for more updates.
1 min read
Published 4 September 2023 10:45am
By Martin Tuano
Source: SBS

