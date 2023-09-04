Filipino community events in Australia this September 2023

This September, we start the spring season with massive Filipino-Australian community events like Father's Day celebrations, special gatherings` and many more.
80's Disco Party (Father's Day Celebration)
Date: 2 September 2023
Location: Webconna Bowling Club, Grevillea Road, Wendouree, VIC
A Father's Day celebration hosted by Filipino Australian Sports Club of Ballarat Inc.
LISTEN TO
Father's Day Downunder: Families celebrate their love for their dads
SBS Filipino
03/09/202306:55
Kwentong Pinoy - Filipino Family Day
Date: 3 September 2023
Location: Performance Theatre, Library at The Dock, 107 Victoria Harbour Promenade, Docklands, VIC
A Filipino special gathering featuring The Kiko Choir and Chedi Vergara (Smokey Mountain)
LISTEN TO
Smokey Mountain's Chedi Vergara on finding her Paraiso
SBS Filipino
01/09/202315:36
Cranbourne Fil-Aust Fest 2023
Date: 24 September 2023
Location: Cranbourne Turf Club, 50 Grant Street, Cranbourne, VIC
Small business and investment expo with food fair presenting authentic Filipino brands.
LISTEN TO
Filipino Food Movement: Introducing Pinoy food to Australia
SBS Filipino
15/03/201917:15
Bollywood Party
Date: 30 September 2023
Location: FACPI Clubhouse, Catherine Street, Bedford, WA
The Filipino Australian Club of Perth Inc. initiated an event for people who want to socialise and experience Indian cuisine.
LISTEN TO
Filipino food is a hit in Perth
SBS Filipino
28/08/202003:06
Follow this page for more updates.