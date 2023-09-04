Filipino community events in Australia this September 2023

This September, we start the spring season with massive Filipino-Australian community events like Father's Day celebrations, special gatherings` and many more.





80's Disco Party (Father's Day Celebration)



Date: 2 September 2023



Location: Webconna Bowling Club, Grevillea Road, Wendouree, VIC





A Father's Day celebration hosted by Filipino Australian Sports Club of Ballarat Inc.



LISTEN TO Father's Day Downunder: Families celebrate their love for their dads SBS Filipino 03/09/2023 06:55 Play





Kwentong Pinoy - Filipino Family Day



Date: 3 September 2023





Location: Performance Theatre, Library at The Dock, 107 Victoria Harbour Promenade, Docklands, VIC





A Filipino special gathering featuring The Kiko Choir and Chedi Vergara (Smokey Mountain)





LISTEN TO Smokey Mountain's Chedi Vergara on finding her Paraiso SBS Filipino 01/09/2023 15:36 Play





Cranbourne Fil-Aust Fest 2023



Date: 24 September 2023



Location: Cranbourne Turf Club, 50 Grant Street, Cranbourne, VIC





Small business and investment expo with food fair presenting authentic Filipino brands.





LISTEN TO Filipino Food Movement: Introducing Pinoy food to Australia SBS Filipino 15/03/2019 17:15 Play





Bollywood Party



Date: 30 September 2023



Location: FACPI Clubhouse, Catherine Street, Bedford, WA





The Filipino Australian Club of Perth Inc. initiated an event for people who want to socialise and experience Indian cuisine.



LISTEN TO Filipino food is a hit in Perth SBS Filipino 28/08/2020 03:06 Play