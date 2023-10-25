Community leaders gather in the ACT for FILCCA’s national conference

Key Points The 16th FILCCA national conference was held in Canberra, ACT from 13 to 15 October.

Filipino community leaders from NSW, SA, Qld, Vic, WA and the ACT attended the convention and participated in discussions to promote the welfare and champion the advocacies of Filipinos in Australia.

The three-day program ended with a gala dinner, awards presentation, and election of new FILCCA officers for 2023-25.

The Filipino Communities Council of Australia (FILCCA), the national umbrella body of Filipino community organisations in the country, hosted the event for participants from New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Queensland and Western Australia.





State and territory delegates discussed key issues which Filipinos in Australia face including the need for stronger representation in the community and participation in multicultural affairs and improving the welfare of Overseas Filipino Workers.





Kicking off the three-day event, guests were invited to a Leaders Forum at the Philippine Embassy in Canberra followed by a reception at the Australian Parliament House where they were officially welcomed in the nation’s capital by David Smith MP, Australian federal member for Bean.



Engagement and welfare

A full-day conference with the theme 'Lead and Prosper. Share and Care: Communities Collaborating to Succeed' was held at the Ann Harding Conference Centre in the University of Canberra campus on 14 October.



Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen B De La Vega with Filipino community leaders at the 16th FILCCA national conference Credit: Daniel Delena Opening the 16 th FILCCA national conference, Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen B De La Vega said Filipino community leaders should engage in meaningful discussions and set examples to lead and care.





“Rooted on bayanihan, Filipino leaders around Australia should uplift each other and work together to promote advocacies that will benefit Filipino-Australians,” Ambassador De La Vega said.





“As the Philippines continues to progress its bilateral relationship with Australia, people-to-people connections are more important than ever to achieve intended outcomes.”





De La Vega also commended FILCCA for their commitment to fostering collaboration among Filipino organisations around Australia.





FILCCA president Cecilia Flores echoed the Ambassador’s remarks.



FILCCA and Filipino Community Council of ACT President Cecilia Flores giving welcoming remarks to conference attendees at the national conference Credit: Daniel Delena Flores said community leaders are a beacon of hope and catalyst of progress and she was hopeful the momentous occasion served as a powerful reminder of Filipinos’ collective journey, shared experiences, and common goals.





Some notable speakers at the conference were Philippine Honorary Consul to South Australia Carmen Garcia, who promoted economic opportunities in the Philippines, and retired ambassador Minda Calaguian-Cruz, who spoke about volunteerism and humanitarian service in development.



Hon Philippine Consul for South Australia Carmen Garcia presented about the economic potential of the Philippines at the FILCCA 16th National Conference. Credit: Daniel Delena Carmen Garcia said the time is now to take advantage of the growing economy in the Philippines, which is the second highest in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and has the fastest growth in 46 years.





“Filipino leaders’ enthusiasm and energy will inspire others to tell and sell our story to unleash the potential of the Philippines,” Garcia said.





“We need return on involvement and start engaging in economic conversations. Amplifying the Philippine investment campaign ‘Making it Happen in the Philippines’ by speaking about our highly skilled human resources, improving infrastructure and strategic access to key markets.”



Retired Ambassador Minda Calaguian-Cruz spoke about volunteerism and humanitarian service in development at the FILCCA 16th National Conference. Credit: Daniel Delena Ambassador Cruz, who joined online from the Philippines, talked about the importance of caring genuinely to serve others through volunteerism and humanitarian service.





“Working on a common goal is possible if we listen and support each other,” Ambassador Cruz said.





She talked about the House of Hope Foundation for kids with Cancer, an institution she started in the Philippines with a Filipino doctor she met in Singapore, and how giving back to the community makes a difference to the lives of others.





Other topics discussed at the convention included leadership and truth-telling, ethical recruitment and fair work practices and the impact of technology and digital innovation on multicultural communities.





Participants expressed the need for youth participation and Filipino representation in leadership roles in local, state, and national levels in Australia.





With over 400,000 residents, Filipinos represent the fifth largest migrant community in the country.



State and territory delegates at the 16th FILCCA National Conference at the Ann Harding Conference Centre in the University of Canberra campus on 14 October Credit: Daniel Delena

Celebration of outstanding Filipino-Australians and FILCCA’s AGM

A gala dinner and awards presentation capped off the evening, celebrating the contributions and recognising the dedication of community leaders across Australia.



FILCCA officers and organisers of the 16th national conference (L-R: Carmen Garcia (Hon Philippine Consul for South Australia and Immediate Past President), Ofilia Leadbeater (Treasurer), Diwani Velasquez (Secretary and Public Officer), Rachel Bernabe (VP-Youth Affair), Serna Ladja (VP-Internal Affairs), Feli Lacorte (VP-External Affairs) and Cecilia Flores (President)) Credit: Daniel Delena The Filipino-Australian of the Year award, the top individual award of the night, went to Dr Vanessa Atienza-Hipolito from WA for her achievements in the field of radiology and social development efforts in bringing social change to Filipino health professionals.





Dr Hipolito serves as the clinical director and business owner of Women’s and Breast Imaging, a specialised imaging centre for women’s health in Cottesloe, WA.





Other accolades handed during the presentation were for the outstanding community organisations, youth achievers, state leaders and Filipino-Australian achievers.





FILCCA’s annual general meeting was held on the last day of the weekend program, where a new set of officers was elected. Agnes Cabe from Queensland was voted as the new president for 2023-2025.



FILCCA’s annual general meeting at the Theo Notaras Multicultural centre in Canberra Credit: Daniel Delena Rachel Bernabe, the newly elected public relations officer and gala dinner emcee, said a key insight that resonated with her during the 3-day event is the vital role of collaboration within communities to foster genuine prosperity.





The outgoing FILCCA president Cecilia Flores said the conference was a powerful testament to Filipinos’ commitment to unity and progress and it charted a path forward for the Philippine diaspora in Australia.



