For adventure-seekers: Palawan opens the controversial West Philippine Sea to tourists for the first time

Key Points Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, the Municipality of Kalayaan is determined to showcase the beauty of its islands, offer unique cultural experiences, and create a sustainable future for its local communities.

As Australia eyes the Philippines as a promising tourism market, the West Philippine Sea adds an enticing element to the list of attractions in Palawan.

With the launch of "The Great Kalayaan Expedition," the Philippines seek to entice adventure-seekers and change the narrative surrounding this remote destination.

When we think of the West Philippine Sea, images of maritime militia vessels, intimidation tactics, and patrolling ships come to mind. Not pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and a rich marine life.





“For the longest time, we have been really off-limits,“ Ken Hupanda, Program Manager of the Municipality of Kalayaan, shares with SBS Filipino. “We’ve never been allowed to accept outsiders.”



(R) Locals of Barangay Pag-asa during a clean-up drive (L)Kalayaan tourism officer Khenjap Hupanda Kalayaan is a fifth-class municipality under the jurisdiction of Palawan, located within the northeast part of the Spratly Islands, and is part of the highly-contested West Philippine Sea.





But despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions, Hupanda says their municipality is ready to “take on the gargantuan task to promote tourism in a place that’s highly controversial.”



Our vision is to be the centre for adventure in Palawan by 2040

he shares.





Transforming the West Philippine Sea into a tourism spot is among the suggestions raised by an analyst to protect Philippine waters.



Kalayaan aims to unlock the untapped potential of its pristine island destinations, enticing visitors with thrilling and unique experiences. At a forum organized by independent think tank Stratbase ADR Institute last April 2023, its president Dindo Manjit supported tourism as a means to enable a “stronger maritime and defense posture.”





Dubbed ‘The Great Kalayaan Expedition,’ Palawan’s tourism initiative is not only an attempt to boost tourism, but also livelihood in their area.





To do this, there were three main questions Ken and his team needed to answer: How do they make it enticing for tourists? How do they change the negative image of Kalayaan Islands? And most importantly, is there anyone willing to venture to the West Philippine Sea?





Testing the market





“My team and I are young…we, the proponents, are of the lower age bracket; so we really had it to ourselves that we will do what it takes,” Hupanda says.





This entailed pre-empting the tourism announcement.





“We were quite bold. We actually joined a national travel expo in Manila last year, even before we secured clearances from the government,” Ken shares, saying they did that only to test the market.





And true enough, the risk paid off.





“We had an overwhelming response from the public. Our booth was jam-packed with inquiries.”





In fact, from that travel expo alone, their 2023 expedition slots were booked.





“People were interested, they were intrigued. Really, the West Philippine Sea is now open? They couldn’t believe it,” Hupanda enthuses.





The Great Kalayaan Expedition





The Great Kalayaan Expedition is a seven-day, six-night tour that kicks off from Puerto Princesa, and takes off to visit the islands of Lawak, Likas, Patag, and Pagasa.





Lawak is a bird sanctuary, while Likas is a sanctuary for sea turtles that lay eggs on its shores all-year round.



Lawak Island is a lush sanctuary for birds and seagulls in the Kalayaan Island Group Lawak is home to many remarkable bird species, some of which have been identified namely the great egret (Ardea alba), little egret (Egretta grazetta), and barn swallow (Hirundo rustica). Notably, the island serves as a breeding ground for the brown noddy and sooty tern, further highlighting its ecological importance and contribution to the preservation of these avian populations.



Patag is devoid of vegetation, but intrigues with its ability to shift forms for every season. No one lives in these parts, save for the troops of Armed Forces of the Philippines who patrol the grounds.





In fact, the troops will more than provide security during the tour; they are part of the tour.





“One of the unique components of our expedition is that the tourists will have the chance to have a fellowship with the troops. We arranged a fellowship lunch so they can talk to the troops and ask them about their experiences.”



There’s a scheduled stopover to Pagasa island, which is the only barangay in the municipality of Kalayaan, the smallest municipality in the Philippines consisting of three hundred residents.





Here, Hupanda shares, tourists will experience cultural immersion.





“The moment they arrive they’ll be adopted by a family. They will do their activities, eat the same foods, and experience the lives of our fellow Filipinos who live in the farthest municipality at the West Philippine Sea.”



The tour already includes everything, from full board and lodging, food, marine equipment, Internet, bar, to a tour guide, and even a massage.





Thrill-seekers





Ken points out their expedition caters to a specific market – the adventure-seekers.





“Our market is the adventure market, thrill-seekers who are looking for an adrenaline rush.





“If you want luxurious accommodations, top-of-the-line food, of course that’s the market of El Nido and Coron.”





Hupanda also thinks game enthusiasts and divers would be interested to visit their islands.





“For those who want to experience and discover new dive sites and fishing grounds, our area is vast. There’s plenty to discover. You are welcome here to explore the West Philippine Sea.”





“We will also be working to develop sustainable fishing. We want to convert our local fishermen into tour guides,” he says, referring to sports fishing as a more sustainable alternative to commercial fishing.



Sustainability in Philippine waters is one of the main objectives of Australia in supporting the Philippines.





The Australian Embassy in Manila said it is investing a significant amount from its P3.6 billion-budget for maritime and environmental protection, including the waters off Palawan, protecting it from pollution, climate change, and over-exploitation.





A promising tourism market for Australia





Australia is also eyeing the Philippines as a promising tourism market, especially the growing segment of high-value leisure travellers looking for a holiday destination.





According to Travel Weekly, Australians’ top five Asian destinations are Bali, Singapore, Tokyo, Phuket, and Bangkok. Manila is part of the list, taking the last or the number ten spot.





But with the opening of the West Philippine Sea, Australians and Fil-Aussies have something new to look forward to in Palawan.





The Australian Embassy in Manila sees the growing number of Filipinos visiting Australia as encouraging – people-to-people ties become a strong driver of travel between the two nations.





“We want to build on this link between our two countries. We've got lots of things in common, not just the fact that we all speak English so it's an easy place for Filipinos to come to Australia, it’s also very easy for Australians to come to the Philippines, and of course you get such a wonderful welcome,” said Australian Tourism and Trade Minister Don Farrell in an interview with the Philippine News Agency.





A sense of mystery





Tourists looking for an alternative to Bali can find the Kalayaan Islands enticing, mysterious even.





The attraction is that it’s isolated, people haven’t been here before, there’s a sense of mystery,

Hupanda says.





For those who are concerned about security, he assures that the Philippine Coast Guard will escort the tourists for the entire duration of the trip.







“But my vision is that one day, in the near future, you will be able to travel to the West Philippine Sea without the need for security escorts.





“For us it’s unfair to say we are a dangerous place, the West Philippine Sea is a vast area, so it’s not correct to generalize that Kalayaan is a place of conflict. In fact, if we base it on the ratio of civilians to uniformed personnel, it’s 1 to 20. We are a safe place.”



