How much will it cost for me to sponsor a worker from the Philippines?

"Our government is very supportive of small businesses. I know this because my automotive company is an SME as well," Entrepreneur and member of the Australian Council of Multicultural Entrepreneurs Jazmine Flores shares.





Part of this support is the government allowing SMEs to sponsor overseas workers.





"Even SMEs are entitled to sponsor workers as long as they are running their businesses properly and, are compliant with basic things such as paperwork, taxes and work safe."



Qualified and accredited

Flores shares that the first stage of sponsorship is having your company accredited.





"I'm saying this based on my experience.







"First stage is getting your business accredited and qualified. When I say qualified, I mean that your business is deemed to be legally and legitimately operating in your industry.





"You have to prove that you've searched for a worker locally, but couldn't find anyone."





After searching, Flores shares that you can then submit an application to immigration.





"They will check if you are qualified for a business sponsorship. Once you get approved, you can nominate an offshore worker who is qualified based on the skills you need."



Worker's visa

"The last stage of the process is once your application gets approved, the person you nominated (and if applicable, his or her family) will then apply for a visa.





"Depending on the circumstance, costs can reach up to $10,000-$15,000, including migration agent and visa fees."





Flores admits that the process can be challenging and difficult, but the good news is processing times have recently been shortened.



Your responsibility

"When you sponsor a worker, remember that he or she becomes your responsibility. The salary you pay and the treatment you give should comply with Australian standards."





Flores shares that even if the worker's rent and bills are not your responsibility, you have to make sure to help him or her get settled well once he or she arrives.





"Remember that it's good for business when a person is happy. If your worker has a good disposition, he or she is more productive."





For more information on sponsoring overseas workers, visit the Department of Home Affairs .



