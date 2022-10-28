'Kahit na maputi na ang buhok ko': Sharon Cuneta wants to be remembered for her talent and kindness

After the COVID-19 pandemic put her concert on hold in 2019, the 56-year-old singer/actress is in Sydney to serenade the Filipino community with her classic hits.





The Megastar will be touring in Adelaide, Perth, Sydney, and Melbourne this October.





Her fans and supporters are excited to see her in concert and look forward to her music which has truly stood the test of time.





Ms Cuneta started her singing career when she was 12. She first recorded ‘Tawag ng Pag-ibig’ under Vicor Records where her uncle, Tito Sotto, was then the Vice President.





She then recorded 'Mr DJ', a song that was written by Rey Valera and Cuneta's first biggest hit, which earned her first Gold Record.



