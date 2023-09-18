Love breakfast? Here’s what’s considered traditional Pinoy 'almusal' and its origins

Key Points Tapang taal came to be when there was a surplus of native pigs in Taal in the early 1950s.

Kapeng barako is coffee liberica.

The term 'almusal' was borrowed from the Spanish 'almuerza'.

For each nationality and culture, there’s a unique and special way of enjoying the first meal of the day.





For Filipinos, nothing can beat a hefty and warm plate of tapsilog, a typical Pinoy breakfast.





Tapsilog is a portmanteau of the words tapa (dried or cured beef marinated in soy sauce, calamansi, and garlic), sinangag (fried rice with garlic), and itlog, the Filipino term for egg.





The “protein” part of the meal can vary. Some Filipinos prefer longganisa (Filipino sausage) tocino (sweetened and cured pork belly) or fried bangus (milk fish) topped with crunchy garlic bits.





Interestingly, though tapa is traditionally beef all around the Philippines, in Taal, Batangas, tapa is made from pork.





Why pork? There’s a story behind it.



What is tapang Taal?

Photo of freshly cooked Filipino food called Tapsilog or thin beef slices, egg and fried rice. Credit: Envato / junpinzon According to Dindo Montenegro, culinary advocate, historian, and culture expert of Taal, Batangas, Taal had a surplus of native pigs in the early 1950s. To preserve the meat, pigs were butchered and their meat was dried.





Before cooking the meat in oil, meat is marinated in soy sauce, calamansi, and lots and lots of garlic. The perfect tapang Taal would be very tender, with the garlicky and acidic taste melding in every bite.





To this day, local markets and cafes continue to sell tapang Taal, with each seller having their own secret recipe.





Aside from tapsilog, another traditional favourite is kapeng barako poured over rice.



What is kapeng barako?

Aside from its strong caffeine content, kapeng barako is known for its nutty, aromatic, acidic and slightly bitter flavours. Credit: Envato/LightFieldStudios



Kapeng barako is a type of coffee known for being strong; 'barako' comes from the Spanish word 'varacco' , or wild boar or stud.





Kapeng barako is coffee liberica, which was brought to Lipa, Batangas in the 1740s by Mexican friars. It has since thrived in Lipa, with liberica trees surviving pestilences through the years.





Aside from its strong caffeine content, the coffee variant is known for its nutty, aromatic, acidic and slightly bitter flavours.





A way to really bring out the natural flavors of kapeng barako is through the traditional way of brewing coffee.





As Anna Manlulo, founder of the Filipino Food Movement and co-host of Kwentong Palayok series shares, this is the “old way” the lolos and lolas prepared coffee.





“In the provinces, everyone had a dirty kitchen.





“My lola had this old and overused kettle. There she would brew fresh coffee beans from the local market in hot water mixed with a bit of sugar. She’d be brewing coffee all day, just replenishing with coffee beans and water so there’s coffee all day for everyone who wants a refill.”



Where did the term 'almusal' come from?

Filipinos are known to be hospitable people. Guests, or even passersby or strangers would be greeted with a friendly 'Kumain ka na ba?' (Have you eaten?) or if it’s morning, “Tara, almusal tayo!' (Let's have breakfast!)







