Need to reset your life in 2023? Feng shui might help

January 22, 2023 marks the start of the Water Rabbit year, a sign characterised by peace, prosperity and hope.





While these three things are always at the forefront of new year aspirations, those who have experienced challenges in the past year seek them with more longing.



"There's no harm"

Filipino-Chinese Riane Kok-Avila grew up believing in the uniqueness of Lunar New Year.





Credit: Riane Kok-Avila



"It's special. With my mum, brother and myself, we believe that with the changing of the animal years, there are traditions that should be observed to help your mindset be prosperous and happy in the next year.



There's no harm in doing them anyway.

"We believe in lucky charms, ang pao [red money envelopes], eating sticky food during Lunar New Year. Even though I live in Melbourne now, I still try to follow traditions."





Another tradition that Kok-Avila continues in Australia is the practice of feng shui.



Credit: Riane Kok-Avila





"My mum still goes for me and asks advice for me which I try to follow. I follow the position of the bed for the year and if I can't follow the feng shui advice for the year, they give me remedies I can do to counter bad luck."



A study of nature

While luck connotes superstition, Sydney-based feng shui expert Mina Zheng shares that the practice is actually a study of the natural.





Feng shui expert Mina Zheng Credit: Mina Zheng "About 5,000 years ago, our Chinese ancestors studied nature - the sun, the stars, water, mountains and metal - and how these elements affect people's lives."





This study led to the development of Feng Shui or Chinese geomancy, an ancient practice that uses energy to create harmony in the interactions of the heavens, the environment and human beings.



Feng Shui is all about natural force. It's a complicated study of metaphysics.

"Feng shui was particularly important in designing parlours, temples and tombs for burial so that families would receive social status, wealth, grandchildren and, other blessings."





Zheng says that in the beginning, the practice and the blessings were reserved for noblemen, but trickled down to everyday citizens during the Tang Dynasty.





"However, this practice was banned during Mao's time.





"Mao was very good in ancient metaphysics, but he didn't want anyone to overtake his power so he banned the practice of feng shui during the cultural revolution. That time, it was deemed as superstitious; but people in the mountain areas, like my hometown of Fujian, continued the practice in secret.





"In the past two or three decades, feng shui has also become popular in Western countries."



When hard work needs support

Zheng admits that the western reliance on hard work and the eastern practice of feng shui came to a head in her own personal life as a new resident of Australia.





"When I came to Australia as a young adult, I struggled. A series of unfortunate events forced me to surrender and to think of where I came from.



Zheng struggled when she came to Australia as a student. Credit: Tirachard Kumtanom from Pexels



"In my family, each generation has at least one person practising metaphysics. It was passed down to me, but I wasn't convinced. I saw it as superstitious.





For me, life was about working and studying hard; but after I lost everything during a robbery, I started reading the books given to me by my family.





The books contained her birthday, lucky elements and lucky directions. She followed the writings, moved to a new place and decorated in accordance to the concepts of feng shui.





"My life started moving towards a positive direction. The troublemakers in my life disappeared and I met good people. I found a better job, my studies and my Australian residency application went smoothly."



Harmonious chi flow

Zheng shares that feng shui is founded on harmonious chi flow and balance.





"Chi is invisible. It's basically air. If used correctly, people will be successful. If used incorrectly, there will be problems and invisible damage.



Feng shui is about creating a harmonious chi flow so we have more chances of reaching our potential.

"It is informed by our environment. Not every place will have mountains or water, like if you live in a metropolitan area. In this case, traffic flow on the street represents water. High rises will represent mountains."





A harmonious flow of chi is dictated by the balance of yin and yang.





"The two bring harmony. You need both to live comfortably.



Yin and yang bring harmony. You need both to live comfortably. Credit: Klub boks from Pexels



"If you have too many yang energy...For example, your house only has glass walls and there's too much sun, your house won't be suitable for living. You can't rest well.





"If you have too much yin energy...For example, you sleep and stay in the basement without any sun, you will develop sickness and depression.





For the Year of the Rabbit





To live comfortably and prosperously this 2023, Zheng suggests to focus on the home and the family.



Everyone needs to focus on the home. Even soldiers need to come home to gain peace.

"With our day-to-day living, lucky stars will be landing on the north, south and southwest sides of our home. If we can spend more time in those areas, it will bring us good luck."





Zheng shares that the south or north area of the home is excellent for working and business and, will bring more efficiency and career rewards; the southwest area should be slept in for people who are looking for love or seeking to travel more; and the north area is good for marriage, having babies and wealth.





She warns that care should be taken with the east side of the home.

"The east side represents the sickness star. It's no good for sleeping and could affect the first son of the family.





"If you sleep in this room and have no choice, remove anything red from this room and use green plants to remedy the negative energy."



Credit: RODNAE Productions from Pexels





"Doing so can attract lawsuits and conflict. So if you're going to have to discuss important things, go to the northside or southwest side of the house.



