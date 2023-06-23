Philippines is open for business: QLD consulate advocates for enhanced economic relations

Key Points In commemoration of the 125th year of Philippine Independence, Honorary Consul in Queensland hosted a gathering at The Tattersalls Club in Brisbane, attended by prominent figures such as Governor Jeanette Young, Minister Mark Furner, and Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner, along with representatives from Queensland's trade sector and the Filipino community.

The Philippines is emerging as a significant force in Pacific trade, with growing economic milestones and investments according to the Australian Filipino Business Council.

Queensland companies are actively involved in infrastructure projects in the Philippines’ capital city of Manila, and nearby regions.





Recently appointed Honorary Consul of Queensland, Sheryll Gabutero, told SBS Filipino it was time that the Consulate Office in Brisbane played a more active role in bolstering trade relations between the two countries.





At a recent gathering at The Tattersalls Club in Brisbane, Gabutero hosted the Governor of Queensland, Jeanette Young; Minister for Agriculture Development and Fisheries, Mark Furner; Brisbane Lord Mayor, Adrian Schrinner; along with representatives from Queensland’s trade sector, and members of the Filipino community to mark the 125th year of Philippine Independence.





Governor of QLD Jeanette Young and Honorary Consul QLD Sheryll Gabutero



Gabutero says the gathering was a fitting occasion to communicate that the Philippines is ‘open for business.’





“We've gained our national freedom, but how about do we get economic freedom? We do that through business, through investments, through wealth creation.





The subliminal message behind having that big momentous celebration was to let the wider community know what's happening in the Philippines, to look to the Philippines as a new destination [for business] and that it is a booming place to go invest in.

Queensland construction company CIMIC Group, through its Asian member Leighton Asia, is playing a major role in the 24 billion USD development of a 147-kilometre rail line that will link Manila to its Freeport zone, cutting travel time by about 50%. The link will transport over 800,000 people a day, promising to ease the notoriously heavy traffic in half and around the Philippine capital.





Philippine: Growing force in Pacific trade





Rafael Toda, president of the Australian Filipino Business Council, a not-for-profit organisation “dedicated to maximising the potential of trade and investment” between Australia and the Philippines, outlined the Philippines’ recent economic milestones at the initial event. This included a “record-breaking” 18.5 billion USD worth of direct foreign investments to the Philippines in 2021.



Rafael Toda of APBC



In a report released in April 2023, The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said the Philippines recorded 7.6% GDP growth in 2022 compared to 5.7% in 2021.





According to the ADB, this was driven by increased private investments and household spending primarily on transport, recreation, and dining despite warnings of a looming global recession.





In his speech at The Tattersalls Club, Toda highlights the growing presence of Philippine conglomerates San Miguel Corporation and Ayala Corporation in the Australian market.





Investments made by these corporations demonstrate the country’s capability as a key player in the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area (AANZFTA) agreement.





The Philippines’ biggest show of commitment to the trade agreement so far, is the over 500 million AUD “unsolicited” proposal from International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI) to expand automated container handling operations in the Port of Melbourne.





Established and based in Manila, ICTSI is one of the world’s largest, independent terminal operators.





Upgrades to the AANZFTA agreement were only finalised in November 2022 during Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to Phnom Penh, Cambodia to negotiate its details.





According to Toda, the Philippines is preparing to introduce to the Australian market one of its most popular exports: the Philippine mango.



Australia will finally have the ability to buy the sweetest mangoes on the planet





Queensland Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries, Mark Furner, welcomes Toda’s announcement and says this is a “significant step” in Australia’s trade relations with the Philippines.





“We export to the world, so we welcome the opportunity to do more trade with the Philippines,“ Furner says.





Queensland produces close to 22,000 tonnes of mangoes a year and about 43% of Australia's total mango production.





“No doubt there's a strong attraction of Filipinos wanting to live in Queensland, and there's a strong reciprocal attraction of people engaging with the Philippines,” Furner adds.





There are now over 400,000 Filipinos in Australia, according to recent data by the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Over 73,000 of them live in Queensland and they have a growing representation in Australia’s agricultural sector.







Filipino skilled workers





Australia continues to grapple with labour shortages in various industries, including agriculture. Gabutero says the Philippines is ready to supply labour.





“Everyone knows about the Pacific labour scheme. It would be good to see some sort of discussion where the Philippines can also have a potential visa or workplace opportunity especially tailored for that employment shortage.





“It really needs to be a collaborative effort between the two governments to ensure that, at the same time, our workers are protected with their workers’ rights.”





(L-R) Rafael Toda, Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner, Agriculture Minister Mark Furner, Governor of QLD Jeanette Young, Honorary Consul Sharyll Gabutero, QLD Opposition Leader David Crisafulli



Minister Furner says the Queensland government continues to engage with the Commonwealth government with regard to its plans to fill the skilled-worker shortage through immigration.





“The [Albanese] government is focused on developing more immigration into our country, so it's rewarding to see that focus”



