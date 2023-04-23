The Dame has died: Global tributes for satirist Barry Humphries

Key Points Australian entertainment icon Barry Humphries has died at age 89.

With his over 70 years, he's being remembered for all the roles and shows he had done before, particularly the beloved Dame Edna Everage.

The media and the whole world of entertainment industry are mourning Humphries' passing.

A jack of all trades, but indeed a master of one.









He was a painter, author, poet and collector of art.









But there's no doubt Humphries is best known for his comical theatre genius, in particular his globally-adored alter ego Dame Edna Everage.









In this 1985 appearance on The Mike Walsh Show, Dame Edna boasted about having a satellite dish in her garden.





Dame Edna Everage The animated entertainer died at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, surrounded by family and friends.









He was being treated for complications stemming from hip surgery earlier this year.









Humphries was farewelled by immediate family, including his wife of 30 years Lizzie Spender, his children Tessa, Emily, Oscar and Rupert, and 10 grandchildren.









In a statement, his family spoke of the "void" Humphries' death will leave in so many lives.









"He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit. With over 70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be. He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a friend and confidant to many. His passing leaves a void in so many lives. The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on.”









Humphries was adored in the UK, where he was based permanently from the late 1960s, eventually establishing a successful stage career in a number of West End productions.









However, it was his feature on Late Night Line-up that fostered the evolution of his camp housewife persona Dame Edna.









Late Night Line-up presenter and friend Joan Bakewell told BBC Humphries had a "brilliant mind".









"He came on to television on Late Night Lineup and we didn't know what to make of him. We thought he was a very dear man, a very brilliant man, quite clearly. And we knew that if we gave hum a chance that he would make it."









And that he did.









Humphries cultivated his best known persona, becoming ever more outrageous and ___.









The Royal Family were often at the receiving end of Dame Edna's scandalous humour.







