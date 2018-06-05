1.7 million students spend first day of classes in Visayan public schools

An estimated 1.7 million students in Central Visayas attend first day of public school this school year; Department of Education stresses "no collection policy" in all public schools; 70 elementary and high schools will hike tuition fees for this school year; Cebu to launch nine-day bike caravan; Ecowaste calls for strict implementation of Ecological Solid Waste Management Act; and Cebu Pink Paddlers win Dragon race in Singapore



