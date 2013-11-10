10th World Vegan Day Celebration in Melbourne

One stall serving veggie food at the previous World Vegan Day in Melbourne
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Melbourne holds the 10th year celebration since the first World Vegan Day in Australia as it promotes healthy and comprehensive lifestyle with the desire to protect the environment and eliminate cruelty to animals which are sources of food products for some. Mark Doneddu, director of the World Vegan Day Melbourne, talks about the celebration of living a vegan life and the first time the word 'vegan' began.
