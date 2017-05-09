SBS Filipino

12 Cebu City hall drug cheats to be removed

Published 9 May 2017 at 2:06pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisaya. Summary of latest news in the region by Nick Melgar

Spillbooms and oil dispersal thrown at the sea after an oil cargo ship went aground; animals from Cebu Zoo transferred to Negros Oriental; DPWH vows to finish the Bohol-Cebu-Negros bridge during Duterte's term; 12 Cebu City hall employees confirmed using drugs to be removed from office; transport group welcomes the proposed extension by Congress of license validity from 3 to 5 years; PAGASA welcomes intermittent rains this week.

