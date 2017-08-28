SBS Filipino

12-year-old eyes becoming first hijab-wearing AFL player

site_197_Filipino_739337.JPG

Published 28 August 2017 at 1:21pm, updated 28 August 2017 at 2:02pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

She's just 12 years old and only saw her first game of AFL three years ago but Ethiopian-born Amren Abrahim has development coaches talking. Image: Amren Abrahim at North Melbourne FC (SBS)

Available in other languages
Competing amongst players three years her senior, she's aiming to become the AFLW league's first-hijab wearing player.

 

 

 

