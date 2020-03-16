SBS Filipino

15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Queensland

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk of Queensland

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk of Queensland Source: AAP

Published 16 March 2020 at 2:19pm, updated 16 March 2020 at 3:29pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Queensland Health confirms 15 new of COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of positive cases to 61 in the state.

Other news from Queensland include: 77-year-old woman becomes first COVID 19 fatality in QLD;University of Queensland to 'pause' classes this week, major events in Brisbane canceled; Council elections postal vote application ends today, March 16

