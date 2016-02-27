SBS Filipino

2 Billion Lunches Served -- in India's Schools

India students get a free lunch

India students get a free lunch

Published 28 February 2016 at 10:51am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Lisa Upton, Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

A charity in India that serves lunch to disadvantaged schoolchildren is about to celebrate an extraordinary achievement. Images: India students get a free lunch (SBS)

Next month (March), Akshaya Patra will serve its two billionth meal.

 

As this report, the midday meal program is not only preventing hunger, it is helping educate children.

 

