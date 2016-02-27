2 Billion Lunches Served -- in India's Schools

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen 2 Billion Lunches Served -- in India's SchoolsPlay05:03SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen India students get a free lunch Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.32MB)Published 28 February 2016 at 10:51am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pmBy Lisa Upton, Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languages A charity in India that serves lunch to disadvantaged schoolchildren is about to celebrate an extraordinary achievement. Images: India students get a free lunch (SBS)Published 28 February 2016 at 10:51am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pmBy Lisa Upton, Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesNext month (March), Akshaya Patra will serve its two billionth meal. As this report, the midday meal program is not only preventing hunger, it is helping educate children. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January