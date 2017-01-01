SBS Filipino

2017, a new year full of hope

New year's fireworks display in Sydney

New year's fireworks display in Sydney Source: Screen shot from ABC

Published 1 January 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:27am
By Annalyn Violata, Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Greetings of a happy new year with full of hope and blessings from few members of the Filipino community and from some members of the Filipino program of SBS Radio. Image: New year's fireworks display in Sydney (Screen shot from ABC)

