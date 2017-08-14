We speak up close and personal with several of the finalists of the Miss Philippines-Australia and Charity Queen Australia 2017 as they share their excitement for one of the highlights of the Grand Philippine Fiesta Kultura Sydney happening on 2nd October.
2017 Miss Philippines Australia Finalists: Upclose and personal
Six of the nine finalists of the Ms Philippines Australia 2017 Source: Francis Balagtas
Published 14 August 2017 at 2:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:46am
By Ronald Manila, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
They are pretty, young and ambitious. But more than their looks, they aspire to be role models for the community.
Published 14 August 2017 at 2:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:46am
By Ronald Manila, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share