2021: A year of hope for many international students and young entrepreneurs

Due to the outbreak, NSW Government has banned crowds watching the fireworks from normally packed foreshores around the city.





This has left Marco and his friends with no choice but to stay at home and watch everything on his TV.





“This is my first time celebrating new year abroad so it's quite different unlike how we celebrate new year in the Philippines.





Advertisement

I celebrated with some of my friends. We just had a really good dinner, we waited for new year and that’s it. Tulog time na. ”





Hosted by Zan Rowe and Charlie Pickering, New Year’s Eve 2020: We Are One started at 9:10pm with performances from Paul Kelly, Amy Shark, the DMA’s, Odette, Ben Lee and more, performing at the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl without a crowd.





NSW Police said they were largely pleased with the behaviour of revellers across the state and the majority of people enjoyed celebrations safely.





Thank You, Next.





2020 is a bitter-sweet year for many international students like Marco. When the pandemic struck, many lost their jobs, ran out of savings and fell between the survive or go home options.





But Marco is filled with appreciation and hope as he reflected on what the past year has taught him.





“There are so many things to unlearn as I enter this New Year, isa doon ang perspective ko in life. 2020 taught me that life is short and I have to seize the day, make the most of everything, be more appreciative and not be happy-go-lucky. This 2021 I'll work harder and I will try new things.”





This has been a brutal year that many of us are happy to leave behind. There is so much hope, so much expectation for 2021 to be a great year. Perhaps no year in our lifetime has so much weight on it to perform brilliantly than 2021.





“2020 allowed me to open a small digital marketing agency here in Australia and this 2021 I’m excited for the new adventures with this business.



