SBS Filipino

239 new cases and two new deaths prompt tighter restrictions in NSW

SBS Filipino

NSW lockdown

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 July 2021 at 1:49am, updated 30 July 2021 at 11:50am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

New South Wales has reported 239 COVID-19 cases and two new deaths as authorities further tighten restrictions. The increase has prompted New South Wales authorities to request support from the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

Published 30 July 2021 at 1:49am, updated 30 July 2021 at 11:50am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • A record 239 local cases of coronavirus and two new deaths in New South Wales has prompted a tightening of restrictions in the eight virus-hit Sydney districts of concern.
  • Residents in the 8 LGAs of concern must now wear a mask at all times outside their home and must also stay within a 5 kilometre radius of their home.
  • NSW POlice has requested 300 Australian Defence Force personnel to boost operations.
Tighter restrictions now apply to the 8 local government areas - Blacktown, Campbelltown, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Fairfield, Georges River, Liverpool and Parramatta.

Of the new cases, 113 are linked to a known case or cluster, 88 are household contacts and 25 are close contacts while the source of infection for 126 cases is under investigation.

 

Advertisement
 

Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily.

Like and Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?