239 new cases and two new deaths prompt tighter restrictions in NSW

Highlights
- A record 239 local cases of coronavirus and two new deaths in New South Wales has prompted a tightening of restrictions in the eight virus-hit Sydney districts of concern.
- Residents in the 8 LGAs of concern must now wear a mask at all times outside their home and must also stay within a 5 kilometre radius of their home.
- NSW POlice has requested 300 Australian Defence Force personnel to boost operations.
Tighter restrictions now apply to the 8 local government areas - Blacktown, Campbelltown, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Fairfield, Georges River, Liverpool and Parramatta.
Of the new cases, 113 are linked to a known case or cluster, 88 are household contacts and 25 are close contacts while the source of infection for 126 cases is under investigation.
