25 years after moving to Oz, her Filipino has improved

And since today is International Mother Language Day, we get to know why she still speak fluently in Filipino in an interview by Annalyn Violata.
Published 21 February 2017 at 11:41am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Moving to a new country at a very young age, many would thought that one's native language would be forgotten imminently. But the opposite happened for the now professional, Mavi Glinoga. Instead, she cultivated her speaking of the Filipino language despite 25 years of living in Australia. Image: Multilingual Philippine national hero Jose Rizal was a strong proponent of use of mother language (SBS)
Published 21 February 2017 at 11:41am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share