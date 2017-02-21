SBS Filipino

25 years after moving to Oz, her Filipino has improved

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_635166.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 February 2017 at 11:41am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Moving to a new country at a very young age, many would thought that one's native language would be forgotten imminently. But the opposite happened for the now professional, Mavi Glinoga. Instead, she cultivated her speaking of the Filipino language despite 25 years of living in Australia. Image: Multilingual Philippine national hero Jose Rizal was a strong proponent of use of mother language (SBS)

Published 21 February 2017 at 11:41am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
And since today is International Mother Language Day, we get to know why she still speak fluently in Filipino in an interview by Annalyn Violata.

 

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January