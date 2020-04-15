29-day-old baby from Batangas dies of COVID-19

Source: AAP
Published 15 April 2020 at 4:14pm, updated 15 April 2020 at 4:52pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
A 29-day-old baby is the youngest COVID-19 fatality in the Philippines, health authorities confirmed on Tuesday. The infant was rushed to the hospital after experiencing shortness of breath and difficulty in breathing. Listen in
