SBS Filipino

29-day-old baby from Batangas dies of COVID-19

SBS Filipino

COVID-19

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 April 2020 at 4:14pm, updated 15 April 2020 at 4:52pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A 29-day-old baby is the youngest COVID-19 fatality in the Philippines, health authorities confirmed on Tuesday. The infant was rushed to the hospital after experiencing shortness of breath and difficulty in breathing. Listen in

Published 15 April 2020 at 4:14pm, updated 15 April 2020 at 4:52pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom