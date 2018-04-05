2M sterile fruit flies airdropped in Adelaide

Veteran Liberal MP John Dawkins appointed to head State Government Council on Suicide Prevention; Two million sterile fruit flies air-dropped in several Adelaide places; 25 years anniversary of volunteer lawyers organisation celebrated; Kellogg Brown and Root and Huntington Ingalls Industries win bidding to build ships; Gil Brealey, founder of South Australian Film Corporation dies; and bones of a saint kept in an altar box saved from a total fire that gutted a Greek Orthodox Church







