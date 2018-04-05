SBS Filipino

2M sterile fruit flies airdropped in Adelaide

Flesh-fly - feeding on fruit. (Sarcophaga carnaria) (AAP/Mary Evans/Ardea/Bob Gibbons) | NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Source: AAP

Published 5 April 2018 at 12:50pm, updated 5 April 2018 at 12:53pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
South Australia News. Summary of latest news from the state by Norma Hennessy Image: Flesh-fly - feeding on fruit. (AAP/Mary Evans/Ardea/Bob Gibbons)

Veteran Liberal MP John Dawkins appointed to head State Government  Council on Suicide Prevention; Two million sterile fruit flies air-dropped in several Adelaide places; 25 years anniversary of volunteer lawyers organisation celebrated; Kellogg Brown and Root and  Huntington Ingalls Industries win  bidding to build ships; Gil Brealey,  founder of  South Australian Film Corporation dies; and bones of a saint kept in an altar box saved from a total fire that gutted a Greek Orthodox Church



