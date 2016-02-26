SBS Filipino

30 Years after EDSA , lessons we should never forget

Published 26 February 2016 at 3:11pm, updated 16 March 2016 at 3:13pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Bonifacio Ilagan survived Martial Law; he was a student activist when he was jailed as a result for his quest for a free Philippines. His sister Rizalina, disappeared during the Marcos regime and has yet to be found. Thirty years after EDSA People Power Revolution we ask him, what are the important lessons from the past that we should never forget and guide us for a better future? Image: Bonifacio Ilagan (Amihan Euza Mabalay)

