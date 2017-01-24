SBS Filipino

$30M Government bailout for Alcoa aluminium smelter

Published 24 January 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 24 January 2017 at 12:07pm
By Myles Morgan
Source: SBS
The Turnbull government says it has saved the jobs of two thousand Australians after giving a financial bailout to an aluminium smelter. Image: Alcoa plant, Portland (SBS)

The plant in Victoria had been struggling after a major power outage last year.



In this report, one industry group says the government shouldn't hand out money to businesses unless it's as a last resort.

 





