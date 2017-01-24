$30M Government bailout for Alcoa aluminium smelter

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen $30M Government bailout for Alcoa aluminium smelterPlay04:47SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.19MB)Published 24 January 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 24 January 2017 at 12:07pmBy Myles MorganSource: SBSAvailable in other languages The Turnbull government says it has saved the jobs of two thousand Australians after giving a financial bailout to an aluminium smelter. Image: Alcoa plant, Portland (SBS)Published 24 January 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 24 January 2017 at 12:07pmBy Myles MorganSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesThe plant in Victoria had been struggling after a major power outage last year. In this report, one industry group says the government shouldn't hand out money to businesses unless it's as a last resort. ShareLatest podcast episodesFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaulSBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 JanuarySBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January