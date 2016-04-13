SBS Filipino

37-Year-Old Territory Land Claim Settled

Published 13 April 2016 at 11:41am
By Laura Murphy-Oates
Source: SBS
One of Australia's longest-running Indigenous land claims has been settled after almost four decades. Image: Claimants pose with Northern Territory Chief Minister Adam Giles, 2nd from left, and Federal Indigenous Affairs Minister Nigel Scullion, middle (AAP)

The federal and Northern Territory governments and the Northern Land Council says the Larrakia Indigenous traditional owners have agreed to the final terms of the settlement for the Kenbi land claim.

 





