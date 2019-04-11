SBS Filipino

38 Australians are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease everyday

Seniors housing has a long waiting list.

one in five people under the age of 50 years old are diagnosed with Young-onset Parkinson's Disease (YOPD) Source: Getty Images

Published 11 April 2019 at 12:27pm, updated 11 April 2019 at 12:39pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

In Australia, one person is diagnosed with Parkinson's diseases every 40 minutes. It does not discriminate, Young-onset Parkinson's disease (YOPD) accounts for one in five diagnosed under the age of 50 while 10% are diagnosed before the age of 40 Shake Up Australia Foundation's Vicki Miller tells us why it is important to Pause 4 Parkinson's April 11 is World Parkinson's Day

