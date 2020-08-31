38-year-old Filipino mum suffers from chronic kidney disease

Available in other languages

An estimated 850 million people worldwide have kidney disease. According to the World Health Organization, about 1.2 million people died in 2015 due to kidney failure.





In 2010, an estimated 2.3 million to 7.1 million people died due to illness and lack of access to dialysis.





Highlights





Babylyn Bogornia was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in 2016

Two years later, she got pregnant and was told to abort her child

Despite her illness, her outlook on life remains positive

She is still waiting for a kidney donor, which is her only hope to survive and be with her dear family.





"Wag kayong mawalan ng pag asa, ibinigay ito sa atin ni GOD kasi kaya natin."





