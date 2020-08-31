SBS Filipino

38-year-old Filipino mum suffers from chronic kidney disease

kidney disease, filipina

Hindi lubos maisip ng 38-anyos na ina kung paano siya dinapuan ng sakit na chronic kidney disease Source: Babylyn Borgonia

Published 31 August 2020 at 5:00pm, updated 31 August 2020 at 5:06pm
By Joan Panopio
Source: SBS
38-year-old mum, Babylyn Borgonia, shares she could not fully comprehend how she developed chronic kidney disease. Despite her difficult circumstances, she remains optimistic about her situation while waiting for a kidney donor— which is her only hope for survival.

An estimated 850 million people worldwide have kidney disease. According to the World Health Organization, about 1.2 million people died in 2015 due to kidney failure.

In 2010, an estimated 2.3 million to 7.1 million people died due to illness and lack of access to dialysis.

 Highlights

  • Babylyn Bogornia was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in 2016
  • Two years later, she got pregnant and was told to abort her child
  • Despite her illness, her outlook on life remains positive
She is still waiting for a kidney donor, which is her only hope to survive and be with her dear family. 

"Wag kayong mawalan ng pag asa, ibinigay ito sa atin ni GOD kasi kaya natin."

