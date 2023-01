Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Soon after 8am on the morning of January 18th 1977, a crowded Blue Mountains commuter train derailed at Granville, in Sydney's western suburbs, after striking an overpass bridge.











Eighty three people were killed and more than 200 others were injured.











This year, four decades on, the New South Wales Government is to issue an official apology to the victims, survivors and their families.











Two of them have spoken to SBS about the events of that day.