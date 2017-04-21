457 Visa abolished. How will this affect your visa application, status?

Published 21 April 2017 at 12:26pm, updated 26 April 2017 at 9:57am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The Turnbull Government has announced changes to working visas. The 457 visa has been abolished and skills, jobs under the 457 visa have either been scrapped or have been divided under two different visa types. Migration Consultant Ivan Monte gives us an overview Image: AAP Image/Dan Peled
