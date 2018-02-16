Nina and Joey G are looking forward to their concerts in Melbourne, Sydney and Darwin Source: supplied by E-Talent International
By Maridel Martinez
A sense of ‘intimacy and calmness’ is how Nina best describes her show. Known for smooth calm voice, her album, Nina Live! was named top selling album by a female artist by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry, and fourth top selling album by an OPM artist. Nina says, up until today, fans would approach her and have their old battered copy of Nina Live! autographed. The song closest to her heart? Love Moves in Mysterious Ways, originally sang by Julia Fordham. Nina will be in Melbourne, Sydney and Darwin with former Side A frontman turned solo artist Joey G
