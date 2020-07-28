HIGHLIGHTS DIY hair care has become part of every woman’s new normal since the pandemic

Hair stylist says its best to build a relationship with a professional hairdresser

A good hair is an instant way of feeling and looking good

DIY hair care has become part of every woman’s new normal since the pandemic says Geelong based Hair stylist Lexxy Love.





“Most people have opted to do DIY hair care during the lockdown. It's inexpensive if done right but can be dangerous if done incorrectly.”





While it’s okay to do DIY hair care says Ms Lexxy Love, she adds that it’s still best to consult the help of a professional.





“My advice is to build a relationship with a professional hairdresser. You can always give them a call and go for an online consultation.”





Professional hair stylist Lexxy Love Source: Lexxy Love























7 ways to maintain healthy hair in quarantine

Use organic hair products

By using organic hair treatments, you can avoid the use of chemical and protect the scalp and hair. These products are better for the environment and also best for general health says Ms Lexxy Love.





Shampoo only when you need to





According to Ms Lexxy Love, shampooing your hair depends on your lifestyle or depends on how greasy your hair gets. Shampoo strips away the oil your scalp produce, and this can dry out your hair follicles at their roots and weaken it.





Minimise hair damage by using a hair protector before using hair iron or blow dryer

Ms Lexxy Love highlights the importance of using a heat protectant spray or serum as it acts as a barrier against damage.





Minimise hair damage by using a hair protector before using hair iron or blow dryer Source: Getty Images











Use a comb when hair is wet, use a brush when hair is dry

Ms Lexxy love says brushing your hair when wet can snap it. To avoid breakage, use a comb to remove tangles after washing your hair and use brush for already dried hair.





Don’t wash hair with hot water

Avoid using hot water when rinsing the hair, explains Ms Lexxy Love. The heat opens up the cuticle and strips the oils of the hair leaving it dry and brittle.





Hair fall is normal, don't freak out

Losing about 50 t0 200 hairs per day is perfectly normal but losing excessive hair isn’t. If this occurs, Ms Lexxy love says its best to consult your GP when you lose abnormal patches of hair every day.





If dandruff worsens, consult a dermatologist

Dandruff is a common condition that causes the skin of the scalp to become itchy followed by flakes of dead skin. This can be caused by hair products and some skin conditions. While some cases are easy to treat, Ms Lexxy Love says if dandruff worsens, its best to visit a dermatologist.











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories





