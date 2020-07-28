SBS Filipino

7 ways to maintain healthy hair in quarantine

A healthy hair is important this lockdown.

A healthy hair is important this lockdown.

Published 28 July 2020 at 3:33pm, updated 30 July 2020 at 1:08pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

From DIY hair care, to shampoo and brushing, hair expert shares tips on how to achieve healthier hair in the comfort of your home.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • DIY hair care has become part of every woman’s new normal since the pandemic
  • Hair stylist says its best to build a relationship with a professional hairdresser
  • A good hair is an instant way of feeling and looking good
DIY hair care has become part of every woman’s new normal since the pandemic says Geelong based Hair stylist Lexxy Love.

“Most people have opted to do DIY hair care during the lockdown. It's inexpensive if done right but can be dangerous if done incorrectly.”

While it’s okay to do DIY hair care says Ms Lexxy Love, she adds that it’s still best to consult the help of a professional.

“My advice is to build a relationship with a professional hairdresser. You can always give them a call and go for an online consultation.”

Professional hair stylist Lexxy Love


 

 

 

Use organic hair products

By using organic hair treatments, you can avoid the use of chemical and protect the scalp and hair. These products are better for the environment and also best for general health says Ms Lexxy Love.

Shampoo only when you need to

According to Ms Lexxy Love, shampooing your hair depends on your lifestyle or depends on how greasy your hair gets. Shampoo strips away the oil your scalp produce, and this can dry out your hair follicles at their roots and weaken it.

Minimise hair damage by using a hair protector before using hair iron or blow dryer

 Ms Lexxy Love highlights the importance of using a heat protectant spray or serum as it acts as a barrier against damage.

 
Minimise hair damage by using a hair protector before using hair iron or blow dryer


 

Use a comb when hair is wet, use a brush when hair is dry

Ms Lexxy love says brushing your hair when wet can snap it. To avoid breakage, use a comb to remove tangles after washing your hair and use brush for already dried hair.

Don’t wash hair with hot water

Avoid using hot water when rinsing the hair, explains Ms Lexxy Love. The heat opens up the cuticle and strips the oils of the hair leaving it dry and brittle.

Hair fall is normal, don't freak out

Losing about 50 t0 200 hairs per day is perfectly normal but losing excessive hair isn’t. If this occurs, Ms Lexxy love says its best to consult your GP when you lose abnormal patches of hair every day. 

If dandruff worsens, consult a dermatologist

Dandruff is a common condition that causes the skin of the scalp to become itchy followed by flakes of dead skin. This can be caused by hair products and some skin conditions. While some cases are easy to treat, Ms Lexxy Love says if dandruff worsens, its best to visit a dermatologist.

 

