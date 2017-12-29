SBS Filipino

A better start to saving this 2018

SBS Filipino

Mixed race woman stacking coins

Mixed race woman stacking coins Source: Blend Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 December 2017 at 12:22pm, updated 29 December 2017 at 12:48pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

For others, saving is hard especially this day and age when everything can be accumulated instantly. Because of debts to pay, some of us are not able to save money. With the help of finance strategist Jeri O' Brien, here are simple strategies that will help one manage money this New year and the years ahead.

Published 29 December 2017 at 12:22pm, updated 29 December 2017 at 12:48pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul