A bright star will shine at the Schools Spectacular

Now in its 34th year, the popular live-and-televised extravaganza will star over 5,700 students including a choir of 2,700 voices, 2,400 dancers; a 100-piece symphony orchestra; world-class stage band, 44 solo singers and 145-featured dancers from public schools across NSW.





Gabrielle Montalbo - a talented singer, born and raised in Sydney of Filipino parents, is one of the selected vocalists who will be performing in front of 10,000 people for the two nights of the performances.



