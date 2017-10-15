SBS Filipino

A bright star will shine at the Schools Spectacular

Schools Spectacular

Gabrielle Montalbo Source: Darryl O'Brien Photography as supplied by G. Montalbo

Published 15 October 2017 at 1:39pm, updated 15 October 2017 at 1:50pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Proving that her musical Filipino blood runs through her veins, Gabrielle Montalbo is proud to be part of this year's Schools Spectacular together with over 5,000 other performers. Image: Gabrielle Montalbo in one of her local performances (Darry O'Brien Photography as supplied by G. Montalbo)

Now in its 34th year, the popular live-and-televised extravaganza will star over 5,700 students including a choir of 2,700 voices, 2,400 dancers; a 100-piece symphony orchestra; world-class stage band, 44 solo singers and 145-featured dancers from public schools across NSW.

Gabrielle Montalbo - a talented singer, born and raised in Sydney of Filipino parents, is one of the selected vocalists who will be performing in front of 10,000 people for the two nights of the performances.

Gabrielle Montalbo
Gabrielle Montalbo will be part of this year's Schools Spectacular (Supplied by G. Montalbo) Source: Supplied by G. Montalbo


