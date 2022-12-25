Sydney-based Filipino media lend voice for 'A Christmas Offering' dedicated to a slain Philippine broadcaster

Available in other languages

Highlights 'A Christmas Offering' a set of Christmas songs sung by Sydney-based Filipino journalists and produced by Mojo Studios.

Included in the album are some popular Christmas songs and two originals by Oliver Gadista - 'Can't Sleep' and 'Christmas Everyday'.

Funds raised from the Christmas album will go to the family of the slain radio broadcaster in the Philippines, Percy Lapid.

Producer Oliver Gadista with Filipino press in Sydney, Marilie Bomediano, Jaime Pimentel and Sheila Raptis. "One of the best gifts you can give to others is your time. And for our Christmas album this year, several of our Filipino media people in Sydney are lending their voice," points musician and producer Oliver Gadista.

The 'A Christmas Offering' features some of the most popular Christmas songs with Gadista's own music and arrangement.





The 'A Christmas Offering' features some of the most popular Christmas songs with Gadista's own music and arrangement.



Members of Filipino Sydney Press, Paola Llorando, Gerry and Josie Musa and Rado Gatchalian lend their voices for the 'A Christmas Offering'

The album also features two of Gadista's original songs: 'Can't Sleep' and "Christmas Everyday'.





"We are thankful to our Filipino media friends led by Mr Jaime Pimentel for their time and sharing their voice for this Christmas album," says the musician and producer.


