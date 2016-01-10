A Decade of Dance Teaching

Their passion for dancing led them to start a dancing enterprise not only to part the skills that they had learned but also to share the joy of dancing to everyone in the community. After ten years -- and medals and accolades for the students, Dance N' Style is now in a much better shape to let everyone bring out their dancing shoes.
Published 10 January 2016 at 12:41pm, updated 17 January 2016 at 2:44pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dancing couple, Eleanor and Felipe Rafol, started as dancing students in year 2000. Since then, things have changed a lot... Image: Students of dancing couple, Eleanor and Felipe Rafol (supplied)
