A defiant Joyce to contest New England at next federal election

The announcement comes as another former leader of the Nationals says he's been approached to run in the same seat.
Source: AAP
Published 7 June 2018 at 3:31pm, updated 7 June 2018 at 3:34pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce has hit back at attempts to encourage him to leave federal parliament, insisting he will contest the next election. Image: Barnaby Joyce in 2017 at the Tamworth Aero Club (AAP)
Published 7 June 2018 at 3:31pm, updated 7 June 2018 at 3:34pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share