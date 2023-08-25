A different kind of Pinoy food trip

Key Points
- There are around 50 Filipino Chefs working around Melbourne and are all part of Pinoy Food Trip
- There are 50 participating business around Victoria.
- You can also participate via on-line orders.
It is bayanihan at its best. Filipinos no longer compete but support each other's business. The goal is to help each other succeed in their respective business.Edward Diaz, founder, Pinoys in Melbourne and organizer Pinoy Food Trip
There are around 50 Filipino Chefs working around Melbourne and one of the goals is to support and introduce them not only to Filipinos but to other cultures and communities as well. As a business, it is important to have a strong support system and know that your community is behind you.Jazmine Flores, Filipino business owner and organizer Pinoy Food Trip
runs from 8 August to 8 November 2023
'It’s a Filipino food revolution:' Pinoy Chefs in Victoria push to elevate Filipino cuisine in Australia
15/06/202308:00
Filipino chefs take the spotlight at the World Food Championships Australia 2023
23/08/202310:16