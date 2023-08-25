A different kind of Pinoy food trip

pinoy food trip.jpg

Filipino business owners have come together to support and promote Filipino cuisine through Pinoy Food Trip. A collaboration between business owners, online depot developers, and Pinoys in Melbourne. Credit: Edward Diaz

Filipino business owners around Victoria have come together to support and promote Filipino cuisine.

Key Points
  • There are around 50 Filipino Chefs working around Melbourne and are all part of Pinoy Food Trip
  • There are 50 participating business around Victoria.
  • You can also participate via on-line orders.
It is bayanihan at its best. Filipinos no longer compete but support each other's business. The goal is to help each other succeed in their respective business.
Edward Diaz, founder, Pinoys in Melbourne and organizer Pinoy Food Trip
There are around 50 Filipino Chefs working around Melbourne and one of the goals is to support and introduce them not only to Filipinos but to other cultures and communities as well. As a business, it is important to have a strong support system and know that your community is behind you.
Jazmine Flores, Filipino business owner and organizer Pinoy Food Trip
Pinoy Food Trip
runs from 8 August to 8 November 2023


Mga Filipino Chef sa Victoria, bumuo ng grupo para mas maipakilala ang pagkaing Pinoy sa Australia image

'It’s a Filipino food revolution:' Pinoy Chefs in Victoria push to elevate Filipino cuisine in Australia

15/06/202308:00
filipino_18072023_Pinoychefchampions.mp3 image

Filipino chefs take the spotlight at the World Food Championships Australia 2023

23/08/202310:16
