SBS Filipino

A Filipino doctor's successful fight to keep his family together

SBS Filipino

Dr Edwin Lapidario

Dr Edwin Lapidario with wife Cherryl and sons Sean and Savion Source: Supplied by E Lapidario

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 September 2017 at 11:36am, updated 4 September 2017 at 10:27am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There is no other best gift for a father than to be with his whole family. Image: Dr Edwin Lapidario with wife Cherryl and sons Sean and Savion in 2012 (Facebook)

Published 3 September 2017 at 11:36am, updated 4 September 2017 at 10:27am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
After facing severe challenges to be able to work and stay together with his wife and two children, this Filipino doctor is thrilled to finally get his family's permanent residency and call Australia home.

 

Dr Edwin Lapidario, wife Cherryl and sons Sean and Savion, were given the good news of being permanent residents of South Australia on August 14th. This came after couple of times the Immigration Department denied the temporary residency application for his son Sean who was diagnosed as autistic, in 2009 and 2012.

 

In the interest of living together, Dr Lapidario has fought hard for his family's application to stay permanently in Australia and this time, they are triumphant.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul