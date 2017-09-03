A Filipino doctor's successful fight to keep his family together

After facing severe challenges to be able to work and stay together with his wife and two children, this Filipino doctor is thrilled to finally get his family's permanent residency and call Australia home.











Dr Edwin Lapidario, wife Cherryl and sons Sean and Savion, were given the good news of being permanent residents of South Australia on August 14th. This came after couple of times the Immigration Department denied the temporary residency application for his son Sean who was diagnosed as autistic, in 2009 and 2012.











In the interest of living together, Dr Lapidario has fought hard for his family's application to stay permanently in Australia and this time, they are triumphant.









