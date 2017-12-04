A focus on quality ensures business longevity - and a good night's sleep

Today he's become one of Australia's leading mattress makers, with celebrities such as James Packer among an impressive portfolio of customers.
Nick Ristevski in his factory
Published 4 December 2017 at 1:26pm, updated 4 December 2017 at 1:39pm
By Philip Ly
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS

When Nick Ristevski emigrated to Australia from Macedonia, little did he know he would one day run his own business.

