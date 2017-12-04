SBS Filipino

A focus on quality ensures business longevity - and a good night's sleep

SBS Filipino

Nick Ristevski in his factory

Nick Ristevski in his factory Source: SBS Small Business Secrets

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 December 2017 at 1:26pm, updated 4 December 2017 at 1:39pm
By Philip Ly
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

When Nick Ristevski emigrated to Australia from Macedonia, little did he know he would one day run his own business.

Published 4 December 2017 at 1:26pm, updated 4 December 2017 at 1:39pm
By Philip Ly
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Today he's become one of Australia's leading mattress makers, with celebrities such as James Packer among an impressive portfolio of customers.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul