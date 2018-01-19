SBS Filipino

A heart for Filipino migrants

Joan Angelina Mercader with the families she took in her home

Published 19 January 2018


Joan Angelina Mercader welcomed more than 35 families, students and individuals in her home.

It was year 2010 when Joan Angelina Mercader traveled to Australia to have his son treated from the illness Leukemia.

As a new migrant in a foreign land, she went through financial struggles. But because of the generosity of Filipino families who took her in, she was able to gradually establish her life, find a reliable job in the nursing industry and purchase her own home.

The generosity of Filipino families inspired her to return the favour by welcoming 35 families, students and individuals in her home.

Joan ANgelina Mercader with Filipino migrants she welcomed in her home
Ms Mercader consider the Filipinos she welcomes in her home as a true family and said she will not stop in helping new migrants who are planning to take a chance at life in Australia. 

