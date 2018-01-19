A heart for Filipino migrants

It was year 2010 when Joan Angelina Mercader traveled to Australia to have his son treated from the illness Leukemia.





As a new migrant in a foreign land, she went through financial struggles. But because of the generosity of Filipino families who took her in, she was able to gradually establish her life, find a reliable job in the nursing industry and purchase her own home.





The generosity of Filipino families inspired her to return the favour by welcoming 35 families, students and individuals in her home.





Source: Joan Angelina Mercader



