A huge number of Australians are considering a career change

health and wellbeing, career change, work-life balance

Young woman sitting in a cafe with her laptop, Stressful for work. Source: Getty Images/Prakasit Khuansuwan/EyeEm

Published 21 August 2019 at 4:31pm, updated 22 August 2019 at 12:26pm
By Maridel Martinez
A recent study has found that 25% of Australians are not satisfied with their jobs while 70% are contemplating a career change. Leanne Scott, lead instructor at The Nutritional Therapy Association of Australia was in her 30s when she decided on a career change and has never looked back. She tells us why many are unhappy with their current employment.

