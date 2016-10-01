SBS Filipino

A journey in music and dance

Published 1 October 2016 at 11:56am
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Roxanne Castro is a Filipino-Australian singer and dancer. She loves performing ever since she was a kid. She took part in a television program in Australia called "Midday with Kerrie Anne". She also sang for one of the soap operas in the Philippines and until now, she continues to share her talents. Photo: Roxanne Castro (Supplied)

In her more or less 20 years of loving music and performing on stage, we had the chance to know her more.

 

Cybelle Diones talks to Roxanne





